U.S. Air Force Airmen remember and honor Prisoners of War and those still Missing in Action at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 20, 2024. Observances of National POW/MIA Recognition Day are held across the country on military installations, ships at sea, state capitols, schools and veterans' facilities.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 15:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937440
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-QO903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110576412
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National POW/MIA Recognition Day, by A1C William Finn and SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
