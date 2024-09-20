POW/MIA Remembrance Day honors the brave men and women who sacrificed their freedom in service to the U.S. POW/MIA Remembrance takes place on third Friday every September and takes place Sept. 20 this year.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 15:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937429
|VIRIN:
|240920-A-LB938-4698
|Filename:
|DOD_110575793
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, POW/MIA Remembrance Day, by SGT Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
POW/MIA Remembrance