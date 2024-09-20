Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Remembrance Day

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    09.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nolan Brewer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    POW/MIA Remembrance Day honors the brave men and women who sacrificed their freedom in service to the U.S. POW/MIA Remembrance takes place on third Friday every September and takes place Sept. 20 this year.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 15:40
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    POW/MIA Remembrance

    POW/MIA
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StongerTogether

