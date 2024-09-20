Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falls Prevention Weekly Video

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Navy Capt. Debra Deanne Buckland-Coffey, Walter Reed’s Chief Medical Officer, explains the importance of taking necessary steps to prevent falls. Report hazards and adhere to safety protocols. Join us on September 25 at the Falls Prevention Fair to learn more about keeping our community safe. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 12:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 937422
    VIRIN: 240920-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110575627
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    WalterReed
    FallsPrevention

