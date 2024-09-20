Falls Prevention Weekly Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Capt. Debra Deanne Buckland-Coffey, Walter Reed’s Chief Medical Officer, explains the importance of taking necessary steps to prevent falls. Report hazards and adhere to safety protocols. Join us on September 25 at the Falls Prevention Fair to learn more about keeping our community safe. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)