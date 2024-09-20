U.S. Navy Capt. Debra Deanne Buckland-Coffey, Walter Reed’s Chief Medical Officer, explains the importance of taking necessary steps to prevent falls. Report hazards and adhere to safety protocols. Join us on September 25 at the Falls Prevention Fair to learn more about keeping our community safe. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 12:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|937422
|VIRIN:
|240920-D-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110575627
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Falls Prevention Weekly Video, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.