    Coast Guard crews participate in search and rescue exercise in Comox, B.C.

    CANADA

    09.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A U.S. Coast Guard air crew from Kodiak, Alaska, conducts flight operations during a search and rescue exercise in Comox, British Columbia, September 12, 2024. The exercise was the largest national search and rescue exercise in ten years with over three hundred participants and 91 flights from the U.S. Coast, U.S. Navy, and Royal Canadian Air Force. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 13:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937420
    VIRIN: 240912-G-HT254-4557
    Filename: DOD_110575576
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: CA

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter

