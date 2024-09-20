Coast Guard crews participate in search and rescue exercise in Comox, B.C.

A U.S. Coast Guard air crew from Kodiak, Alaska, conducts flight operations during a search and rescue exercise in Comox, British Columbia, September 12, 2024. The exercise was the largest national search and rescue exercise in ten years with over three hundred participants and 91 flights from the U.S. Coast, U.S. Navy, and Royal Canadian Air Force. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)
