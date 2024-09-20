Coast Guard crews participate in search and rescue exercise in Comox, B.C.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Wes Jones, director of the 2024 search and rescue exercise in Comox, speaks about the importance of the multinational event in Comox, British Columbia, September 13, 2024. The exercise was the largest national search and rescue exercise in ten years with over three hundred participants and 91 flights from the U.S. Coast, U.S. Navy, and Royal Canadian Air Force. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)