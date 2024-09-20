CAF P-51 makes end of year appearance in Iowa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video shows a Commemorative Air Force P-51 Mustang at a two day stop at the Sioux City, Iowa airport on September 19, 2024.



The airport in Western Iowa is one of the last stops of the 2024 flying season for the aircraft and crew of the iconic World War II fighter plane dubbed, “Gunfighter”.



According to their website, the Commemorative Air Fore was first organized in 1957 when they acquired a single P-51.



Shortly after starting up in the 1950s, the group of veteran aviators from the CAF made it their mission to, “Save an example of every aircraft that flew during World War II.”



While in Sioux City, local enthusiasts were able to purchase a ride on the CAF P-51 Mustang dubbed the “Gunfighter”.



Pilots with the aircraft said money raised from giving rides goes directly to funding the maintenance and preservation of CAF aircraft.



While the Mustang flew around the airport this week, area history buffs could imagine a time when the sight, and unique sound of P-51 fighters were once part of the airport atmosphere.



After WWII, when the Iowa Air National Guard’s 174th Fighter Squadron was first organized at the Sioux City airport in 1946, the unit was originally equipped with P-51s.



The Iowa ANG unit didn’t permanently give up flying Mustangs until turning-in their F-51’s in 1953.



After a couple more appearances in Texas this October, the CAF P-51operators say the Gunfighter aircraft will be moved to Florida for more extensive maintenance before reappearing at airshows and flying events in the new year.



A complete list of events featuring historic aircraft can be found on the CAF website, along with information about requesting CAF aircraft for airshows or events.



Lower thirds:



Pete Scholl

Commemorative Air Force P-51 pilot