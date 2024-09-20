Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ArticleCS: What's New

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Video by Darline Glaus 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    Dive into the latest updates and exciting new features we've developed for the ArticleCS module. Discover enhanced admin settings designed to streamline your workflow and empower users, explore new entry fields that give content creators even more flexibility, and uncover additional enhancements that will improve your content management experience. Let's take a closer look at what is now available!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937411
    VIRIN: 240919-D-BK064-1832
    Filename: DOD_110575433
    Length: 00:50:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ArticleCS: What's New, by Darline Glaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFPIMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download