U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct helicopter support team operations on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 19, 2024. 2nd DSB conducted the training to prepare Marines to manage lift operations at landing zones by facilitating the pickup, movement, and landing of helicopter-borne troops, equipment, and supplies.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 12:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937409
|VIRIN:
|240919-M-MU578-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110575387
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations, by Cpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
