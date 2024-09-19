Air Force Accessions Center PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937404" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Chris Amrhein, Air Force Accessions Center commander, speaks about how all Airmen can contribute to the recruiting mission by using the Aim High app and participating in the We Are All Recruiters program during a public service announcement at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 9, 2024. WEAR is a program designed to grant individuals permissive TDY status if they participate in an event that directly enhances the recruiting mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)