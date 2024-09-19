Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: Coast Guard Seaman Jordan Cleary

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Seaman Jordan Cleary, a crew member assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904), discusses her life’s passions and what inspires her after joining the U.S. Coast Guard, Aug. 15, 2024, while at sea in the Atlantic Ocean. Cleary, who has a plethora of civilian and military experience, enjoys helping people and plans on becoming a yeoman. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 11:02
    Video ID: 937396
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    TAGS

    Why I Serve
    USCGC Northland
    CGatSea
    CutterLife
    OpNanook24
    Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904)

