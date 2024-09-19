Why I Serve: Coast Guard Seaman Jordan Cleary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Seaman Jordan Cleary, a crew member assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904), discusses her life’s passions and what inspires her after joining the U.S. Coast Guard, Aug. 15, 2024, while at sea in the Atlantic Ocean. Cleary, who has a plethora of civilian and military experience, enjoys helping people and plans on becoming a yeoman. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)