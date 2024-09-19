Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN TV Spot - Set Aviano as your Home Station on AFN Go

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network (AFN) TV spot teaching members of Wyvern Nation how to set Aviano has their home station on the AFN Go app. The AFN Go app provides listeners with a wide variety of music from the major, popular genres as well as the best in talk and news radio. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    American Forces Network
    AFN Aviano
    Video Spot
    AFN Go

