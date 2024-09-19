AFN TV Spot - Set Aviano as your Home Station on AFN Go

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An American Forces Network (AFN) TV spot teaching members of Wyvern Nation how to set Aviano has their home station on the AFN Go app. The AFN Go app provides listeners with a wide variety of music from the major, popular genres as well as the best in talk and news radio. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)