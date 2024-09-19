Team Ramstein completes ADR 24-4 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing participate in Aviation Detachment Rotation 24-4 at 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 8-20, 2024. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. ADR is part of a long-term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between NATO allies in the Baltic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)