U.S. Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing participate in Aviation Detachment Rotation 24-4 at 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 8-20, 2024. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. ADR is part of a long-term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between NATO allies in the Baltic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 10:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937394
|VIRIN:
|240815-F-EV810-2194
|Filename:
|DOD_110575003
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|33RD AIR BASE, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Ramstein completes ADR 24-4 B-Roll, by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.