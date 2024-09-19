Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Ramstein completes ADR 24-4 B-Roll

    33RD AIR BASE, POLAND

    09.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing participate in Aviation Detachment Rotation 24-4 at 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 8-20, 2024. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. ADR enables Agile Combat Employment by actively allowing U.S. and allied forces to rapidly adapt, operate from dispersed locations and enhance interoperability in dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 10:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937393
    VIRIN: 240913-F-EV810-8736
    Filename: DOD_110575002
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: 33RD AIR BASE, PL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    NATO
    Poland
    C-130J
    37th Airlift Squadron
    ADR 24-4

