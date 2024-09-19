Team Ramstein completes ADR 24-4 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937390" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing participate in Aviation Detachment Rotation 24-4 at 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 8-20, 2024. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. Exercises like ADR demonstrate U.S. efforts with allies and partners to prepare forces for rapid deployment and sustained operations over long distances. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)