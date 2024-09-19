U.S. Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing participate in Aviation Detachment Rotation 24-4 at 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 8-20, 2024. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. Exercises like ADR demonstrate U.S. efforts with allies and partners to prepare forces for rapid deployment and sustained operations over long distances. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 10:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937389
|VIRIN:
|240910-F-EV810-7254
|Filename:
|DOD_110574992
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|33RD AIR BASE, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Ramstein completes ADR 24-4 B-Roll, by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.