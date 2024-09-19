Wyvern 1 September 20

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this edition of Wyvern 1 Radio, Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Javier Gonzalez, 31st Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, discuss a personnel recovery and agile combat employment exercise in Croatia, Cobra Warrior 24 in the United Kingdom, and the Prisoner of War / Missing in Action 24-hour vigil walk at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)