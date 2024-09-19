On this edition of Wyvern 1 Radio, Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Javier Gonzalez, 31st Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, discuss a personnel recovery and agile combat employment exercise in Croatia, Cobra Warrior 24 in the United Kingdom, and the Prisoner of War / Missing in Action 24-hour vigil walk at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 11:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937385
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-QR554-1104
|Filename:
|DOD_110574934
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyvern 1 September 20, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
