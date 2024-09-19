U.S. Soldiers from various units participate in a second week of Expert Infantry Badge/Expert Soldier Badge training held by the 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 16-20, 2024. This video features interviews with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ethan Mabry and Pfc. James Short, both assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment. Soldiers from across the 2nd Cavalry Regiment will attempt to earn the Expert Infantry Badge or Expert Soldier Badge, depending on each individual’s job title. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 11:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937381
|VIRIN:
|240920-A-VH966-7439
|Filename:
|DOD_110574875
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|GRAFENWöHR, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment E2B Training: Week 2 Video, by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
