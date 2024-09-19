2nd Cavalry Regiment E2B Training: Week 2 Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937381" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers from various units participate in a second week of Expert Infantry Badge/Expert Soldier Badge training held by the 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 16-20, 2024. This video features interviews with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ethan Mabry and Pfc. James Short, both assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment. Soldiers from across the 2nd Cavalry Regiment will attempt to earn the Expert Infantry Badge or Expert Soldier Badge, depending on each individual’s job title. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)