    2nd Cavalry Regiment E2B Training: Week 2 Video

    GRAFENWöHR, GERMANY

    09.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Gianna Sulger 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers from various units participate in a second week of Expert Infantry Badge/Expert Soldier Badge training held by the 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 16-20, 2024. This video features interviews with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ethan Mabry and Pfc. James Short, both assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment. Soldiers from across the 2nd Cavalry Regiment will attempt to earn the Expert Infantry Badge or Expert Soldier Badge, depending on each individual’s job title. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 11:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937381
    VIRIN: 240920-A-VH966-7439
    Filename: DOD_110574875
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, DE

