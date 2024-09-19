Red Bull Soldiers talk Army Values

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. David Brown and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Sean Deuth, both assigned to the 34th Infantry Division discuss what the Army Values mean to them. Treat people as they should be treated. In the Soldier’s Code, we pledge to “treat others with dignity and respect while expecting others to do the same.” (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)