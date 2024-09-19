U.S. Army medical personnel assigned to the army medical readiness command, Europe alongside allied and partner nations attended the 31st annual multinational medical engagement held in Wroclaw Poland. More than 200 military and civilian medical experts from 16 allied and partner nations, including senior Polish military medical officials, convened Sept. 16 - 18 to share lessons learned and collaborate on combat medical care. (U.S. department of defense video by SGT Christian Dela Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 07:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|937356
|VIRIN:
|240916-A-AY818-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110574608
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|WROCLAW, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Multinational Military Medical Engagement, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
