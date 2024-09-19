31st Multinational Military Medical Engagement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army medical personnel assigned to the army medical readiness command, Europe alongside allied and partner nations attended the 31st annual multinational medical engagement held in Wroclaw Poland. More than 200 military and civilian medical experts from 16 allied and partner nations, including senior Polish military medical officials, convened Sept. 16 - 18 to share lessons learned and collaborate on combat medical care. (U.S. department of defense video by SGT Christian Dela Cruz)