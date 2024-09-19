U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II makes historic first on highway in Finland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force, Finish Air Force and other NATO members conducted Exercise BAANA 2024, Sept. 4, on Hosio Highway Strip, Ranua, Finland. During the exercise the aircraft landed on a highway strip in Finland to practice Agile Combat Employment which increases the ability of our collective partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improve readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)