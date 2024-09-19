Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IssuePRO+ Aviano Spark Tank 2025

    ITALY

    09.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chandra Maya, 31st Maintenance Squadron resource advisor, presents a new way of tracking issued deployment gear for the 2025 Spark Tank submission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 06:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937353
    VIRIN: 240920-F-TO640-1001
    Filename: DOD_110574552
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: IT

    This work, IssuePRO+ Aviano Spark Tank 2025, by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31 FW
    Innovation
    Spark Tank
    IssuePRO+

