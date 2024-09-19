NATO service members from 24 nations met at the Joint Support and Enabling Command in Ulm, Germany, Sept. 11-14 to war game the alliance’s capability to enable, reinforce and sustain military forces in support of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. The primary training audience for the exercise was the Joint Support and Enabling Command or JSEC whose key components in the coordination function are enablement, reinforcement by forces and sustainment.
Enablement exercise proves NATO ready to endure long fight and win
