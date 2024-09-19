Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enablement exercise proves NATO ready to endure long fight and win

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ULM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    09.20.2024

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    NATO service members from 24 nations met at the Joint Support and Enabling Command in Ulm, Germany, Sept. 11-14 to war game the alliance’s capability to enable, reinforce and sustain military forces in support of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. The primary training audience for the exercise was the Joint Support and Enabling Command or JSEC whose key components in the coordination function are enablement, reinforcement by forces and sustainment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 05:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937345
    VIRIN: 240920-A-QI808-1000
    PIN: 240920
    Filename: DOD_110574523
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ULM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Enablement exercise proves NATO ready to endure long fight and win

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download