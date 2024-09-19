Enablement exercise proves NATO ready to endure long fight and win

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937345" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NATO service members from 24 nations met at the Joint Support and Enabling Command in Ulm, Germany, Sept. 11-14 to war game the alliance’s capability to enable, reinforce and sustain military forces in support of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. The primary training audience for the exercise was the Joint Support and Enabling Command or JSEC whose key components in the coordination function are enablement, reinforcement by forces and sustainment.