U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud Open remarks at the 31st Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement in Wroclaw, Poland

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and director of Defense Health Network Europe, provides opening remarks at the 31st Annual Multinational Military Medical Engagement in Wroclaw, Poland. More than 200 military and civilian medical experts from 16 allied and partner nations, including senior Polish military medical officials, convened Sept. 16 - 18 to share lessons learned and collaborate on combat medical care. Jointly hosted by U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe, 68th Theater Medical Command and the Polish Ministry of Defense and Polish Department of Military Medical Services, the theme for this year's multinational military medical engagement was, “Strengthening Military Medical Partnerships through Synergistic Collaboration.” (U.S. Department of Defense video by SGT Christian Dela Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 07:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|937334
|VIRIN:
|240916-A-AY818-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110574459
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|WROCLAW, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
