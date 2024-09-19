Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mr. Murashige fuels aircraft on MCAS Iwakuni

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.05.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brian Long 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Hiroaki Murashige with the Station Fuels Department, Headquarter and Headquarters Squadron, supports jet fueling on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 11, 2024. MCAS Iwakuni’s Station Fuels Department provides fuel for aircraft on MCAS Iwakuni ensuring tenant aviation units mission readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 02:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937331
    VIRIN: 240911-M-BL115-1001
    Filename: DOD_110574392
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mr. Murashige fuels aircraft on MCAS Iwakuni, by Cpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Fuels
    H&HS
    F-35B
    MLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download