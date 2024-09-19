SERE selection obstacle course stringer

A compilation of SERE selection obstacle course at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas on Sept. 13, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)
|09.13.2024
|09.19.2024 23:18
|B-Roll
|937321
|240913-F-XO639-1494
|DOD_110574108
|00:10:29
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
