U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Anthony Burton is settling into his new home in Japan. Burton returns from the train and meets his friend Saori-San who teaches him manners uncommon in America, but polite in Japan.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 22:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|937316
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-FY105-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110574099
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Be a Good Neighbor with Saori 2, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.