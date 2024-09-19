Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen after vessel sinks off Honolulu

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    U.S. Coast Guard crew members from Air Station Barbers Point hoist three distressed men from the water off Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 19. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received notification from Honolulu Fire Department that 25-foot fishing vessel, Ichiban, was taking on water nine miles offshore of Honolulu Harbor.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 22:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937303
    VIRIN: 240919-G-G0214-1001
    Filename: DOD_110574042
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: HAWAII, US

    SAR
    USCG
    Hawaii
    ASBP

