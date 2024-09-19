U.S. Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen after vessel sinks off Honolulu

U.S. Coast Guard crew members from Air Station Barbers Point hoist three distressed men from the water off Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 19. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received notification from Honolulu Fire Department that 25-foot fishing vessel, Ichiban, was taking on water nine miles offshore of Honolulu Harbor.
