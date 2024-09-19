Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen after vessel sinks off Honolulu

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Crew from 25-foot fishing vessel Ichiban wait for a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to arrive as flooding progresses off Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 19. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received notification from Honolulu Fire Department that 25-foot fishing vessel, Ichiban, was taking on water nine miles offshore of Honolulu Harbor.

    Category: B-Roll
    Location: HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Hawaii
    ASBP

