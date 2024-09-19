U.S. Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen after vessel sinks off Honolulu 

Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew help three men off the helicopter after a search and rescue case off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 19. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received notification from Honolulu Fire Department that 25-foot fishing vessel, Ichiban, was taking on water nine miles offshore of Honolulu Harbor.
09.19.2024
09.19.2024 22:15
B-Roll
937301
240919-G-G0214-1002
DOD_110574040
00:00:21
HAWAII, US
1
1
