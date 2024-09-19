Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Eagle Claw: Alaska ROTC FTX Feature Video

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Army ROTC cadets from the University of Alaska Anchorage and University of Alaska Fairbanks conduct Operation Eagle Claw, a fall 2024 field training exercise, designed to instill fundamental soldiering skills. The Nanook Battalion, which includes the University of Alaska Fairbanks as the host school and the University of Alaska Anchorage as a detachment, cooperates with the U.S. Army and the Alaska Army National Guard to educate, train, and prepare students to serve as commissioned officers in the Army, Army Reserve or Army National Guard.

    (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Eagle Claw: Alaska ROTC FTX Feature Video, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Field training

    TAGS

    ROTC
    Field training
    alaska national guard
    Field Exercise

