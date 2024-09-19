Operation Eagle Claw: Alaska ROTC FTX Feature Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937297" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army ROTC cadets from the University of Alaska Anchorage and University of Alaska Fairbanks conduct Operation Eagle Claw, a fall 2024 field training exercise, designed to instill fundamental soldiering skills. The Nanook Battalion, which includes the University of Alaska Fairbanks as the host school and the University of Alaska Anchorage as a detachment, cooperates with the U.S. Army and the Alaska Army National Guard to educate, train, and prepare students to serve as commissioned officers in the Army, Army Reserve or Army National Guard.



(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)