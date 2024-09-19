Operation Eagle Claw: Alaska ROTC FTX Feature Video

Army ROTC cadets from the University of Alaska Anchorage and University of Alaska Fairbanks conduct Operation Eagle Claw, a fall 2024 field training exercise, designed to instill fundamental soldiering skills. The Nanook Battalion, which includes the University of Alaska Fairbanks as the host school and the University of Alaska Anchorage as a detachment, cooperates with the U.S. Army and the Alaska Army National Guard to educate, train, and prepare students to serve as commissioned officers in the Army, Army Reserve or Army National Guard.
(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
