Making a MAGTF | Command Element

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Kirby Mills, operations officer, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, explains the Command Element's part in making the 31st MEU a complete Marine Air Ground Task Force aboard the amphibious assault ship the USS America (LHA 6), in the South Korea strait, Sept. 07, 2024. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)
