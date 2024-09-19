Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Making a MAGTF | Command Element

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOREA STRAIT

    09.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Kirby Mills, operations officer, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, explains the Command Element's part in making the 31st MEU a complete Marine Air Ground Task Force aboard the amphibious assault ship the USS America (LHA 6), in the South Korea strait, Sept. 07, 2024. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 04:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 937294
    VIRIN: 240907-M-RU058-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_110573964
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: KOREA STRAIT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making a MAGTF | Command Element, by Cpl Apollo Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ready
    MAGTF
    Modernization
    Lethal
    Partnered
    Command Control

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download