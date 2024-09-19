Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs 81-year-old mariner 15 miles east of Sebastian Inlet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevaced a 85-year-old man from a recreational vessel 15 miles east of Sebastian Inlet, Florida, Oct. 19, 2024. The individual was transported to awaiting emergency medical services at Indian River Medical Center for further medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Miami)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 20:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937293
    VIRIN: 240919-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110573949
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    SAR
    USCG
    MH-65
    Air Station Miami

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download