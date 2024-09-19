Coast Guard medevacs 81-year-old mariner 15 miles east of Sebastian Inlet

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevaced a 85-year-old man from a recreational vessel 15 miles east of Sebastian Inlet, Florida, Oct. 19, 2024. The individual was transported to awaiting emergency medical services at Indian River Medical Center for further medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Miami)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 20:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937293
|VIRIN:
|240919-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110573949
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
No keywords found.