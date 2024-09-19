The United Service Organization, USO, gives away free Tacos to Soldiers for celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Torii Station 04 MAY 2020 in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation who recognizes US Service members in Pacific. The 10th Support Group Commander, COL Theodore White thanks for the effort of USO supporting Soldiers during the COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 18:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937288
|VIRIN:
|200504-A-VF108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110573853
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Cinco de Mayo Gary Sinise Foundation 10th SG 04 MAY 2020, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.