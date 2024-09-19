USO Cinco de Mayo Gary Sinise Foundation 10th SG 04 MAY 2020

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937288" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The United Service Organization, USO, gives away free Tacos to Soldiers for celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Torii Station 04 MAY 2020 in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation who recognizes US Service members in Pacific. The 10th Support Group Commander, COL Theodore White thanks for the effort of USO supporting Soldiers during the COVID-19.