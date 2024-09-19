Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Cinco de Mayo Gary Sinise Foundation 10th SG 04 MAY 2020

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.03.2020

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    The United Service Organization, USO, gives away free Tacos to Soldiers for celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Torii Station 04 MAY 2020 in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation who recognizes US Service members in Pacific. The 10th Support Group Commander, COL Theodore White thanks for the effort of USO supporting Soldiers during the COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 18:21
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Torii Station
    200504
    Cico de Mayo

