National Cavalry Competition highlights

The Fort Sill Artillery Half Section had 13 placings over six events at the 2024 National Bivouac and Cavalry Competition, hosted by the U.S. Cavalry Association at Fort Reno, Oklahoma in September 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937277
|VIRIN:
|240913-O-KP881-9553
|Filename:
|DOD_110573750
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
