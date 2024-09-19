Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Cavalry Competition highlights

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fort Sill Artillery Half Section had 13 placings over six events at the 2024 National Bivouac and Cavalry Competition, hosted by the U.S. Cavalry Association at Fort Reno, Oklahoma in September 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 16:47
    This work, National Cavalry Competition highlights, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

