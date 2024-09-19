Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Big Red One Hosts Retired NFL Receiver, Steve Smith Sr.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Video by Spc. Dawson Smith and Pvt. Malik Waddy-Fiffee

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Infantry Division hosts retired NFL receiver Steve Smith Sr. on Fort Riley, Kansas, Sept. 14, 2024. Smith embedded with the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade and participated in a training flight over the Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dawson Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937270
    VIRIN: 240915-A-RE854-1006
    Filename: DOD_110573543
    Length: 00:06:19
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Big Red One Hosts Retired NFL Receiver, Steve Smith Sr., by SPC Dawson Smith and PV2 Malik Waddy-Fiffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

