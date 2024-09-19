Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    914th Aeromedical Staging Squadron participates in readiness training exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Joshua Williams 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    The 914th Aeromedical Staging Squadron executes training during a four-day readiness exercise, Operation Bison Stampede. The squadron is assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing where they provide inflight patient care on the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joshua Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 15:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937267
    VIRIN: 240919-F-HZ625-4507
    Filename: DOD_110573474
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 914th Aeromedical Staging Squadron participates in readiness training exercise, by MSgt Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Niagara Falls
    Medical Readiness
    914th ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download