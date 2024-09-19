The 914th Aeromedical Staging Squadron executes training during a four-day readiness exercise, Operation Bison Stampede. The squadron is assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing where they provide inflight patient care on the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Joshua Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 15:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937267
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-HZ625-4507
|Filename:
|DOD_110573474
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 914th Aeromedical Staging Squadron participates in readiness training exercise, by MSgt Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
