Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint-Based Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with Bravo Company, Second Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., and Soldiers with the 3d Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) execute advanced marksmanship training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. The purpose of this live-fire training was to build joint-based camaraderie with the United States Army and enhance lethality. Marines and Soldiers engaged targets at unknown distances.

    Hear Lance Cpl. Michael Ready, Bravo Co. Second Platoon, and Spc. Jordan Booth, 3d Infantry Regiment, The Old Guard, as they discuss the importance of joint-based training, and what the different branches learned from each other. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Iyer P. Ramakrishna)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 15:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937265
    VIRIN: 240806-M-DT244-1001
    Filename: DOD_110573452
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint-Based Training, by LCpl Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MBW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download