Marines with Bravo Company, Second Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., and Soldiers with the 3d Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) execute advanced marksmanship training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. The purpose of this live-fire training was to build joint-based camaraderie with the United States Army and enhance lethality. Marines and Soldiers engaged targets at unknown distances.



Hear Lance Cpl. Michael Ready, Bravo Co. Second Platoon, and Spc. Jordan Booth, 3d Infantry Regiment, The Old Guard, as they discuss the importance of joint-based training, and what the different branches learned from each other. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Iyer P. Ramakrishna)