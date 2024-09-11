Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    InFocus: NSGB Guantanamo Bay 2024 9/11 Remembrance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    09.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in the base's fire station commemorating the 2977 lives lost during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 14:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937262
    VIRIN: 240911-N-EH855-3659
    Filename: DOD_110573403
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, InFocus: NSGB Guantanamo Bay 2024 9/11 Remembrance, by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download