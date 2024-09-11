InFocus: NSGB Guantanamo Bay 2024 9/11 Remembrance

Naval Station Guantanamo Bay held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in the base's fire station commemorating the 2977 lives lost during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
|09.11.2024
|09.19.2024 14:53
|Package
|937262
|240911-N-EH855-3659
|DOD_110573403
|00:01:00
|CU
|0
|0
