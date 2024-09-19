841st Transportation Battalion unload equipment during a critical force rotation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the U.S. Army 841st Transportation Battalion unload a mass amount of equipment during a critical force rotation at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 16, 2024. Members of the 841st TB rapidly unloaded roughly 1,500 pieces of cargo, projecting their ability to deploy and offload mass amounts of equipment in support of U.S. allies in NATO and Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)