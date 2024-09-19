Members of the U.S. Army 841st Transportation Battalion unload a mass amount of equipment during a critical force rotation at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 16, 2024. Members of the 841st TB rapidly unloaded roughly 1,500 pieces of cargo, projecting their ability to deploy and offload mass amounts of equipment in support of U.S. allies in NATO and Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937260
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-XY111-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110573340
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 841st Transportation Battalion unload equipment during a critical force rotation, by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.