    U.S. Army 841st Transportation Batallion interview with Ben Hodgeson

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Interview stringer with Ben Hodgeson, 841st Transportation Battalion marine cargo specialist, in regards to an unloading of cargo during a critical force rotation at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sep. 16, 2024. Members of the 841st TB rapidly unloaded roughly 1,500 pieces of equipment, projecting their ability to deploy and offload mass amounts of equipment overseas in support of U.S. allies in NATO and Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 14:42
    Category: Interviews
    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    NATO
    Naval Weapons Station
    U.S. Army
    Joint Base Charleston
    841st Transportation Batallion

