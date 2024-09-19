U.S. Army 841st Transportation Batallion interview with Ben Hodgeson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interview stringer with Ben Hodgeson, 841st Transportation Battalion marine cargo specialist, in regards to an unloading of cargo during a critical force rotation at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sep. 16, 2024. Members of the 841st TB rapidly unloaded roughly 1,500 pieces of equipment, projecting their ability to deploy and offload mass amounts of equipment overseas in support of U.S. allies in NATO and Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)