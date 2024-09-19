Interview stringer with Ben Hodgeson, 841st Transportation Battalion marine cargo specialist, in regards to an unloading of cargo during a critical force rotation at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sep. 16, 2024. Members of the 841st TB rapidly unloaded roughly 1,500 pieces of equipment, projecting their ability to deploy and offload mass amounts of equipment overseas in support of U.S. allies in NATO and Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 14:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|937259
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-XY111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110573336
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army 841st Transportation Batallion interview with Ben Hodgeson, by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.