    Fall Festival 2024 - Oktoberfest

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Vanessa Schell 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Military and civilian personnel, along with their families, joined Marine Corps Community Services for the 2024 Fall Festival, themed as Oktoberfest, at the James L. Day Conference Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, September 18.

    The event featured a variety of activities for all age groups, such as mechanical bull riding, a petting zoo, craft stations, a caricaturist, a hot dog eating competition, carnival games, strength challenges, and numerous additional attractions. Sparky, the Fire Prevention Dog, also made a special appearance and joined in on the festivities with a bull ride. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Public Affairs Specialist Vanessa Schell)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937255
    VIRIN: 240918-O-YP097-3936
    Filename: DOD_110573243
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    usmc
    sparky the fire dog
    mclb barstow
    fall festival event

