Fall Festival 2024 - Oktoberfest

Military and civilian personnel, along with their families, joined Marine Corps Community Services for the 2024 Fall Festival, themed as Oktoberfest, at the James L. Day Conference Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, September 18.
The event featured a variety of activities for all age groups, such as mechanical bull riding, a petting zoo, craft stations, a caricaturist, a hot dog eating competition, carnival games, strength challenges, and numerous additional attractions. Sparky, the Fire Prevention Dog, also made a special appearance and joined in on the festivities with a bull ride. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Public Affairs Specialist Vanessa Schell)
