Fall Festival 2024 - Oktoberfest

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937255" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military and civilian personnel, along with their families, joined Marine Corps Community Services for the 2024 Fall Festival, themed as Oktoberfest, at the James L. Day Conference Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, September 18.



The event featured a variety of activities for all age groups, such as mechanical bull riding, a petting zoo, craft stations, a caricaturist, a hot dog eating competition, carnival games, strength challenges, and numerous additional attractions. Sparky, the Fire Prevention Dog, also made a special appearance and joined in on the festivities with a bull ride. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Public Affairs Specialist Vanessa Schell)