Cpl. Spencer Collart Awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal

Bartley and Alexia Collart, the parents of Cpl. Spencer Collart, received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal in their son's honor during a ceremony recognizing his heroic actions, Sept. 16, 2024, at Marine Barracks Washington. The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith posthumously awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal to Cpl. Collart's family in recognition of the actions Collart made while attempting to save the lives of his fellow Marines following a crash of their MV-22 Osprey, Aug. 27, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|09.16.2024
|09.19.2024 13:39
|Video Productions
|937249
|240919-M-UY446-1001
|DOD_110572974
|00:01:29
|MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON, US
|2
|2
