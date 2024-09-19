Cpl. Spencer Collart Awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937249" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Bartley and Alexia Collart, the parents of Cpl. Spencer Collart, received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal in their son's honor during a ceremony recognizing his heroic actions, Sept. 16, 2024, at Marine Barracks Washington. The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith posthumously awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal to Cpl. Collart's family in recognition of the actions Collart made while attempting to save the lives of his fellow Marines following a crash of their MV-22 Osprey, Aug. 27, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)