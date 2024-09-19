Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED HORSE practices the art of explosives and safety

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Airman Samantha Rossi 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 823d Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer conduct live explosives training at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 17, 2024. RED HORSE conducts live explosives each month to test active weapons and train members on prepping, firing and clearing explosives sites. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Samantha Rossi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937248
    VIRIN: 240917-F-UV715-1032
    Filename: DOD_110572929
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED HORSE practices the art of explosives and safety, by Amn Samantha Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

