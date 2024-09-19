RED HORSE practices the art of explosives and safety

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 823d Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer conduct live explosives training at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 17, 2024. RED HORSE conducts live explosives each month to test active weapons and train members on prepping, firing and clearing explosives sites. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Samantha Rossi)
|09.17.2024
|09.19.2024 15:18
|B-Roll
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
