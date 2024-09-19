Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Air Refueling Wing Base Readiness Exercise: 100 CES

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.19.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The 100th Civil Engineering Squadron's fire and emergency services personnel conducted training and testing during a base readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2024. The team conducted security sweeps on crashed vehicles, rescued victims in thick smoke and cleared a burning building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

