The 100th Civil Engineering Squadron's fire and emergency services personnel conducted training and testing during a base readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2024. The team conducted security sweeps on crashed vehicles, rescued victims in thick smoke and cleared a burning building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 11:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937235
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-WG663-5511
|Filename:
|DOD_110572678
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing Base Readiness Exercise: 100 CES, by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
