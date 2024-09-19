USACRC Safety Shorts - Driving Blind

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dusty conditions pose significant risks to drivers, especially when operating tactical vehicles. Dusty environments can impair visibility, increase braking distances, hinder maneuverability, and lull drivers and vehicle commanders into a false sense of security. Tactical vehicles, crucial for military and emergency services, often operate in challenging environments. Dusty conditions, prevalent in arid regions or during military exercises, significantly impact driving safety. Here’s why:​



Reduced Visibility: Dust particles in the air scatter light, creating a haze that impairs visibility. Drivers may struggle to detect obstacles, pedestrians, or other vehicles.​



Increased Braking Distances: Dust-covered roads reduce tire traction, leading to longer braking distances. Emergency stop can become challenging.​



Maneuverability Challenges: Dust accumulation on windshields and mirrors further obstructs the driver’s view. Maneuvering becomes risky, especially during sudden turns or evasive actions.​



Distractions from other sources, such as cellphones, or the effects of fatigue only exacerbate the risk and increase Soldier inattention in dusty conditions.​



Several fatal mishaps investigated by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center involving tactical vehicle collisions in reduced visibility environments over the past five years, involved the following:​



Excessive speed.​

Vehicles not spaced adequately and traveling to fast for the conditions.​

Convoys relying on cellphones as the primary means of communication and lacking proper FM comms within the vehicle movement.​

First line leaders (vehicle commanders) not correcting risky behavior, enforcing the standards, or conducting convoy briefs, PCCs or conducting rehearsals prior to the movement.​



Leaders must understand risk management and apply the process to all mission sets whether tactical or administrative, incorporate troop leading procedures, enforce FM communications throughout each convoy/vehicle movement, and simply enforce the standards.​



Your life or the lives of your Soldiers may depend on it!​



Remember, when the dust settles, safety remains paramount.