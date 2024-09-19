USACRC Safety Shorts - Risk Management

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937220" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

With endless demands on time in an environment where resources are decreasing rapidly, it is far too easy to fall into the “check the block” mentality so you can move on to the next task. Unfortunately, when checking the block on a risk assessment the outcome can be fatal.​



​Simply jotting down a few hazards and controls (or copying them from someone else) on a deliberate risk assessment worksheet does not constitute risk management (RM). Risk management is a process - a five-step process that should be embedded in Army culture and applied to all operations. The steps are: ​



​1. Identify the hazards.​

2. Assess the hazards.​

3. Develop controls and make risk decisions.​

4. Implement controls.​

5. Supervise and evaluate.​

​

The Army is not a risk-adverse organization; the very nature of our business demands that we accept some degree of risk in our operations. What we cannot accept, however, is unnecessary risk. Risk management is the process that allows individuals to make informed decisions and find the balance between the cost of the risk and the benefits to the mission. ​



According to ATP 5-19, Risk Management, the principles of RM are: ​

​Integrate RM into all phases of missions and operations.​

Make risk decisions at the appropriate level.​

Accept no unnecessary risk.​

Apply RM cyclically and continuously. ​



Mishap investigations often reveal that the first three steps of the RM process are completed, but failure to complete the last two steps results in a serious mishap where a life (or lives) are lost, or serious damage to equipment occurs. In order to preserve our resources, both human and materiel, it is imperative that we complete all five steps of the RM process and adhere to the principles. An identified control measure isn’t worth the paper it’s written on if it isn’t fully implemented and evaluated for effectiveness.​



A common misperception is that managing risk is an impediment to mission accomplishment. Actually, RM increases operational effectiveness and the probability of mission accomplishment. What will derail your mission timeline quicker: ensuring that an appropriate control measure is implemented, or a mishap in which a Soldier is killed or a mission-critical piece of equipment is destroyed? ​



​Remember, the worksheet is required and important, but the process goes far beyond a piece of paper. Make sure you are fully engaged in checking off all the steps of the RM process and adhering to the principles rather than “checking a block.” Mission success and lives, possibly even yours, depend on it.​



The Joint Risk Assessment Tool (JRAT) is an interactive, easy-to-use, automated system designed to assist users with application of RM and the production of a deliberate risk assessment worksheet. Check it out at: https://jrat.safety.army.mil