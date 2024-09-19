Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWI Commission Unveils New Sculpture at WWI Memorial

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    The World War I Centennial Commission unveiled a new $44 million sculpture in Washington, D.C.’s, Pershing Park, Sept. 13, 2024. “A Soldier’s Journey” by Sabin Howard pays tribute to the nearly 4.7 million U.S. service members who served during WWI. (DOD video by Zachary Wheeler)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 10:10
