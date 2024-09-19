WWI Commission Unveils New Sculpture at WWI Memorial

The World War I Centennial Commission unveiled a new $44 million sculpture in Washington, D.C.’s, Pershing Park, Sept. 13, 2024. “A Soldier’s Journey” by Sabin Howard pays tribute to the nearly 4.7 million U.S. service members who served during WWI. (DOD video by Zachary Wheeler)
