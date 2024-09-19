Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridgechat September '24: Combat Readiness

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    Air Combat Commands September Bridgechat is "Combat Readiness: A Holistic Approach". U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Rudolphi, 23rd Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Chris Walthall, 23rd Medical Group senior enlisted leader, discuss their views and opinions on the topic at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 17, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 10:15
    Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US

    air combat command
    combat readiness
    air force
    23rd wing
    bridgechat

