Air Combat Commands September Bridgechat is "Combat Readiness: A Holistic Approach". U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Rudolphi, 23rd Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Chris Walthall, 23rd Medical Group senior enlisted leader, discuss their views and opinions on the topic at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 17, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 10:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937216
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-JS667-9352
|Filename:
|DOD_110572398
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bridgechat September '24: Combat Readiness, by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.