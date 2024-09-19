OHNG MP Company tests VR training program during Exercise Northern Strike (A-Roll/Interviews)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937215" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 323rd Military Police Company receive the opportunity to test the Just in Time Multi-Mission Airmen/Warfighters virtual-reality training program during Exercise Northern Strike at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Oscoda, Mich., Aug. 13, 2024. JITMMA/W delivers on-demand capability to respond to novel tasks and situations and be mission-ready anytime. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)